This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Seminar on Artificial Intelligence for Decision Makers
Mideast Streets
Artificial Intelligence
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
machine learning

Seminar on Artificial Intelligence for Decision Makers

The Media Line Staff
12/11/2021

Sun, Dec 12, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

Location: Innosoft Gulf FZ-LLC, Dubai Knowledge Park, Office F02, Block 6 (Behind Blocks 2A and 2B), Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

View Map

This seminar will introduce decision-makers to key concepts, methodologies, and best practices with respect to Artificial Intelligence.

About this event

Innosoft Gulf, a leading Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Education Center in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is very pleased to invite you, your colleagues, and friends to a Free Seminar on Artificial Intelligence for Decision Makers.  This event will be delivered at our Education Center in Dubai Knowledge Park (Block 6, Office F02) on Sunday, 14 November 2021 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

Program

  • What is Big Data?
  • What is AI?
  • What is Data Science?
  • Difference between AI and Data Science
  • AI Terminology
  • What is Machine Learning?
  • Difference between AI and Machine Learning
  • What makes an AI Company?
  • What Machine Learning can and cannot do
  • Non-Technical Explanation of Deep Learning and Neural Networks
  • How to Become an AI-Driven Organization

How to register?

Participation in this seminar is free of charge. However, the number of seats available is limited. To secure your seat, please make your reservation today.

We look forward to welcoming you to this very exciting event!

Innosoft Gulf Education https://www.innosoft.ai

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.