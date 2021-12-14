This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

Seminar on Big Data, Data Science and Machine Learning
Mideast Streets
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Artificial Intelligence
data
machine learning

The Media Line Staff
12/14/2021

Thu, Dec 16, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

Innosoft Gulf FZ-LLC, Dubai Knowledge Park, Office F02, Block 6 (Behind Blocks 2A and 2B), Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

View Map

This seminar will introduce key concepts, methodologies, and best practices with respect to Big Data and Artificial Intelligence.

About this event

Innosoft Gulf, the leading Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Education Center in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is very pleased to invite you, your colleagues, and friends to a Free Seminar on Big Data and Artificial Intelligence. This event will be delivered at our Education Center in Dubai Knowledge Park (Block 6, Office F02) on Thursday, 16 December 2021 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

This seminar will cover the following topics:

Part I – Big Data, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning

  • What is Big Data?
  • Big Data Characteristics
  • Data Processing Challenges
  • Big Data Processing using Apache Spark
  • Machine Learning
  • Supervised, Unsupervised and Reinforcement Learning
  • Models for Classification and Regression
  • Deep Learning and Neural Networks
  • Practical Lab: Predicting Graduate School Admissions

Part II – Artificial Intelligence Professional Program

During this event, we will present our Artificial Intelligence Professional Program, which will provide you the skills and experience you need to be successful as an AI Professional. This program will teach you the best practices and methodologies for conducting leading-edge Artificial Intelligence Projects. Furthermore, it will provide you the opportunity to be mentored by some of the best experts in the field. For more information, please visit the following link:

Artificial Intelligence Professional Program – Classroom Training

How to register?

Participation in this seminar is free of charge. However, the number of seats available is limited. To secure your seat, please make your reservation today.

We look forward to welcoming you to this very exciting event!

Innosoft Gulf Education https://www.innosoft.ai

