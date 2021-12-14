Seminar on Big Data, Data Science and Machine Learning

Thu, Dec 16, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

This seminar will introduce key concepts, methodologies, and best practices with respect to Big Data and Artificial Intelligence.

Innosoft Gulf, the leading Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Education Center in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is very pleased to invite you, your colleagues, and friends to a Free Seminar on Big Data and Artificial Intelligence. This event will be delivered at our Education Center in Dubai Knowledge Park (Block 6, Office F02) on Thursday, 16 December 2021 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

This seminar will cover the following topics:

Part I – Big Data, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning

What is Big Data?

Big Data Characteristics

Data Processing Challenges

Big Data Processing using Apache Spark

Machine Learning

Supervised, Unsupervised and Reinforcement Learning

Models for Classification and Regression

Deep Learning and Neural Networks

Practical Lab: Predicting Graduate School Admissions

Part II – Artificial Intelligence Professional Program

During this event, we will present our Artificial Intelligence Professional Program, which will provide you the skills and experience you need to be successful as an AI Professional. This program will teach you the best practices and methodologies for conducting leading-edge Artificial Intelligence Projects. Furthermore, it will provide you the opportunity to be mentored by some of the best experts in the field. For more information, please visit the following link:

Artificial Intelligence Professional Program – Classroom Training

