Sensory Experience in Islamic Arts, with Dr Sussan Babaie

Date and time: Sunday, June 7, 2020, 2 to 3 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

“Sensory Experience in Islamic Arts,” a talk that was due to take place at Cartwright Hall Art Gallery in Bradford to accompany a recent exhibition, is now going online. Dr. Sussan Babaie, Reader of the Arts of Iran and Islam at The Courtauld, will deliver the talk via Zoom at 2 pm on Sunday 7 June.

The live online talk will highlight the remarkable pieces of Islamic metalwork from The Courtauld Gallery’s collection, many dating from the 13th to the 16th centuries, including some of the finest examples of this intricate art from modern-day Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. The most spectacular piece in the collection is the Courtauld Metal Bag, made in Mosul, present-day northern Iraq, is recognized as one of the finest pieces of Islamic inlaid metalwork in existence, and is the only surviving object of its kind.

The talk by Dr. Sussan Babaie is free and explores the origin and cultural context of these extraordinary objects, as well as offering an opportunity to learn more about a fascinating area of the arts of Islam.

Please note: You will receive joining details 48 hours before the event. Please ensure that you can receive emails from EventBrite. If you have any questions, please email: marketing@courtauld.ac.uk

———————————————————————————————————————