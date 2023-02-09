Donate
Sepandārmazgān: The Day of Love
02/09/2023

Sun, February 19, 2023, 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Tickets here.

Learn of the history and origins of Sepandārmazgān, the Persian festival of love.

Learn of the history and origins of Sepandārmazgān, the Persian festival of love, with Scholar Farima Berenji. This enchanting one hour program includes lecture on the origins of the Day of Love, ritual dances honoring Goddess Diana, Iranian Goddess of Love, and instructions for mixing an ancient Iranian “love” potion based on an ancient Iranian recipe.

Sepandārmazgān is dedicated to Spenta Armaiti also known as “Diana” the Persian Goddess of love, beauty, and desire. The day Diana was born, February 24th, is known as the “Spendarmad,” which means “Day of Love.” This day is the annual celebration to honor the female being and mother earth. According to Iranian scholar al-Biruni, it was a day where women rested and men had to bring them gifts. The observation of this ancient festival has been revived in modern Iran as a celebration day of love towards mothers and wives.

Listen as Farima explains what the festival represents and its legacy, as well as the mythological origins of the Goddess of Love. Learn of the ancient festival’s rituals and those customs that are celebrated today. Follow us online as we prepare a healthy “love” potion based on an ancient Iranian recipe.

Invite your sweetheart and join us for fun in a tribute to the Iranian day of love.

Register in advance and you will receive an ingredients list in order to prepare the ancient Iranian “love” potion as we do online.

Farima Berenji

Farima Berenji is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed performing artist, choreographer, instructor, lecturer, dance ethnologist, and Sufi master specializing in classical, folkloric, and sacred dances of Persia and the Silk Road. Her training spans a lifetime of intensive collaboration and research with master artists, scholars, and spiritual teachers worldwide. She is the founder and artistic director of the Simorgh Dance Collective, a worldwide collaborative devoted to teach dance technique, interpret, illustrate, present, and perform dances of the Silk Road. Farima is the first Iranian-American woman honored to be a TEDx dance speaker and performer. Farima is a member of the International Dance Council (CID – UNESCO), UNESCO, the National Folk Organization (NFO), and Eastern Arts. http://farimadance.com

