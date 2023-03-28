Join us for a dynamic and informative webinar on “Setting yourself for success in Israeli Hi-Tech”!

Our featured speaker Beny Rubinstein will provide practical insights and strategies for immigrants looking to thrive in Israel’s booming tech industry.

Understand the importance of “selling your value” vs. selling yourself as an immigrant in Israel’s tech industry

Discover how to highlight your strengths and uniqueness to potential employers

Overcome cultural and language barriers by implementing practical strategies

Gain insights on mastering professional networking and how to approach it effectively with the right mindset and purpose

Get valuable hints on becoming great at sales, even if pursuing a career in sales and marketing is not your main focus

Beny serves in multiple Advisory Councils and Boards as an industry expert in disruptive innovation in the Cloud & AI/ML space, providing insights and thought leadership to help the world ́s leading financial services firms, consultancies, startups, corporations, and not-for-profit institutions make decisions – as well as deal with post-acquisition management of high-tech companies in Israel.