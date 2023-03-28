Setting Yourself for Success in Israeli Hi-Tech
Starts on Sunday, April 2 · 5pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)
Learn how to overcome cultural barriers, sell your skills effectively, network strategically, and pursue your career in tech!
Join us for a dynamic and informative webinar on “Setting yourself for success in Israeli Hi-Tech”!
Our featured speaker Beny Rubinstein will provide practical insights and strategies for immigrants looking to thrive in Israel’s booming tech industry.
- Understand the importance of “selling your value” vs. selling yourself as an immigrant in Israel’s tech industry
- Discover how to highlight your strengths and uniqueness to potential employers
- Overcome cultural and language barriers by implementing practical strategies
- Gain insights on mastering professional networking and how to approach it effectively with the right mindset and purpose
- Get valuable hints on becoming great at sales, even if pursuing a career in sales and marketing is not your main focus
Beny serves in multiple Advisory Councils and Boards as an industry expert in disruptive innovation in the Cloud & AI/ML space, providing insights and thought leadership to help the world ́s leading financial services firms, consultancies, startups, corporations, and not-for-profit institutions make decisions – as well as deal with post-acquisition management of high-tech companies in Israel.
He judges global startup competitions and serves as a business advisor to startup co-founders & CEOs in Brazil and Israel.
Beny is a frequent keynote speaker at international AI conferences in Russia, Israel, Brazil & U.S.A.
At Gvahim we found out that quick integration is dependent on preparations before making Aliyah. Aliyah Prep is Gvahim’ s solution for this target.
The program is always on Sunday and is free of charge.
In the program, you will receive information about your opportunities in the job market, cost of living, housing, health system, education, and more.
This will help you make a smoother transition to your new life in Israel. You will study through group meetings, personal consultations, and online information. The program operates in the following languages: English, Spanish, Russian, French & Portuguese.
For more information and registration, click on the link.