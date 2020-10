Date and time: Wed, Oct 21, 2020 7:00 PM EDT (UTC-4)

Tickets ($0-12) here.

The Hebrew Bible was written in, and informed by, a patriarchal society. How should modern Jews relate to these holy texts? Ignore them? Defend them? Rewrite them? Rabbi Aaron explores this question and shares the perspectives of modern Jewish feminist thinkers.

Participants will receive a zoom link to the virtual class in their confirmation email, 48 hours, 2 hours, and 10 minutes before the class begins.