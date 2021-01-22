Shabbat: Day Off
Starts on Sat, Jan 23, 2021, 10 am Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)
This come one, come all Shabbat offering led by Rabbi Shira and musician Aaron Shneyer has something for everyone, whether you’re looking to dive deep into the week’s teachings or get more acquainted with Saturday morning services.
Registrants will receive reminder emails with links to access the Shabbat service with Rabbi Shira, as well as the Micah Storefront Project young family service, before Shabbat on Friday, January 22 and again the morning of Saturday, January 23.