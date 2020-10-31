Shabbat: Day Off

Date and time: Starts on Sat, Nov 7, 2020, 10 am EST (UTC-5)

Tickets here.

This come one, come all Shabbat offering led by Rabbi Shira and musician Aaron Shneyer has something for everyone, whether you’re looking to dive deep into the week’s teachings or get more acquainted with Saturday morning services.

Registrants will receive reminder emails with links to access the live via Zoom Shabbat service with Rabbi Shira, as well as the Micah Storefront Project young family service, before Shabbat on Friday, November 6 and again the morning of Saturday, November 7.