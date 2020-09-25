Date and time: Friday, September 25, 2020, 5:30 to 6:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

with Jhos Singer, Julie Batz, and Lior Tsarfaty

The Shabbat that falls between Rosh HaShana and Yom Kippur is known as Shabbat Shuva – the Shabbat of Return. It marks a resting point during our 10-day journey of the Yamim Noraim — a moment to pause and reflect, to raise and collect the sparks of our intentional, holy work. Our energy shifts from the celebration of the new year and the opening of the gates of discernment to the deeply rooted and courageous work of Yom Kippur.

Julie, Jhos, and Lior are our guides for this musical Shabbat service — everyone is welcome to join hearts as we make the turn, together.

