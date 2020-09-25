Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Shabbat Shuva
Mideast Streets
High Holidays
Jewish Diaspora
Judaism

Shabbat Shuva

The Media Line Staff
09/26/2020

Date and time: Friday, September 25, 2020, 5:30 to 6:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

The Shabbat that falls between Rosh HaShana and Yom Kippur is known as Shabbat Shuva – the Shabbat of Return.

with Jhos Singer, Julie Batz, and Lior Tsarfaty

RSVP to get the Zoom link

The Shabbat that falls between Rosh HaShana and Yom Kippur is known as Shabbat Shuva – the Shabbat of Return. It marks a resting point during our 10-day journey of the Yamim Noraim — a moment to pause and reflect, to raise and collect the sparks of our intentional, holy work. Our energy shifts from the celebration of the new year and the opening of the gates of discernment to the deeply rooted and courageous work of Yom Kippur.

Julie, Jhos, and Lior are our guides for this musical Shabbat service — everyone is welcome to join hearts as we make the turn, together.

DONATION INFO

Our Shabbat services are supported by donation. Each donation, small and large, allows us to continue with this offering.

  • • Donate online chochmat.org/give
  • • Venmo @chochmat (phone 510-704-1767)
  • • Paypal shalom@chochmat.org

ZOOM INFO

If you are new to Zoom, join early and follow the prompts to download the free software.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.