Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
shado x GoClimate present: Reclaiming food, land and sovereignty
Mideast Streets
climate change
Human Rights
art
environment

shado x GoClimate present: Reclaiming food, land and sovereignty

The Media Line Staff
09/01/2021

Tue, Sep 7, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

shado and GoClimate are collaborating again for an event on the importance of action around food and land in the climate justice movement.

About this event

We’ll be discussing a range of topics with activists from the UK and the US, including how anti-racism and de-colonialism are implicit to the movement and how current systems can be changed.

Our brilliant panel of speakers includes:

Nadeem Perera: Nadeem is a London-born birdwatcher, environmental activist and youth sports coach. He has been birding for over 10 years and is celebrated as one of the founding members of the outdoor group of Flock Together, providing the group with leadership on walks and birding expertise.

Ellen Miles: Ellen is an activist, strategist and writer. She is the founder of Nature is a Human Right, the campaign to make contact with nature a recognised right for all, and Dream Green, a social enterprise that educates and equips people to become guerrilla gardeners. In her spare time, Ellen is a guerrilla gardener, running a local action group and reaching over 50,000 TikTok followers.

Dimah Mahmoud: Dimah is a humanist by practice, activist by choice, and passionate co-creatrix by (un)learning. With a Ph.D. in Sudanese Foreign Policy and international legitimacy and 13+ years of experience, she thrives at the nexus of research, strategy and impact with a deliberate focus on connecting, amplifying and resourcing communities of Indigenous and particularly African ancestry for inclusive collective growth. Dimah consults on many fronts and is a proud team member of A Growing Culture, a collective of activists joining grassroots movements around the world fighting for Food Sovereignty and re-rooting culture in agriculture through ancestral teachings and knowledge sharing. Follow her @thefacipulator on twitter to #AskMoreQuestions.

Delee Nikal: Delee is a Wet’suwet’en woman & Gidimt’en clan member. She grew up within her Wet’suwet’en community, and actively participates in the traditional governance system. She has been an activist & advocate for Indigenous and MMIWG2S issues through Labour organisations for over a decade, and has been able to speak at International conferences & the United Nations. Delee now focuses on organising with grassroots movements, and education through social media, as a content creator with Wet’suwet’en Checkpoint.

About the host: shado mag CIC is a multimedia platform driving change at the intersection of arts, activism and academia.

About the sponsor: GoClimate is a social company fighting climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Graphics by Alexandra Francis @alexefrancis

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.