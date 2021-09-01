shado x GoClimate present: Reclaiming food, land and sovereignty

Tue, Sep 7, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

shado and GoClimate are collaborating again for an event on the importance of action around food and land in the climate justice movement.

About this event

We’ll be discussing a range of topics with activists from the UK and the US, including how anti-racism and de-colonialism are implicit to the movement and how current systems can be changed.

Our brilliant panel of speakers includes:

Nadeem Perera: Nadeem is a London-born birdwatcher, environmental activist and youth sports coach. He has been birding for over 10 years and is celebrated as one of the founding members of the outdoor group of Flock Together, providing the group with leadership on walks and birding expertise.

Ellen Miles: Ellen is an activist, strategist and writer. She is the founder of Nature is a Human Right, the campaign to make contact with nature a recognised right for all, and Dream Green, a social enterprise that educates and equips people to become guerrilla gardeners. In her spare time, Ellen is a guerrilla gardener, running a local action group and reaching over 50,000 TikTok followers.

Dimah Mahmoud: Dimah is a humanist by practice, activist by choice, and passionate co-creatrix by (un)learning. With a Ph.D. in Sudanese Foreign Policy and international legitimacy and 13+ years of experience, she thrives at the nexus of research, strategy and impact with a deliberate focus on connecting, amplifying and resourcing communities of Indigenous and particularly African ancestry for inclusive collective growth. Dimah consults on many fronts and is a proud team member of A Growing Culture, a collective of activists joining grassroots movements around the world fighting for Food Sovereignty and re-rooting culture in agriculture through ancestral teachings and knowledge sharing. Follow her @thefacipulator on twitter to #AskMoreQuestions.

Delee Nikal: Delee is a Wet’suwet’en woman & Gidimt’en clan member. She grew up within her Wet’suwet’en community, and actively participates in the traditional governance system. She has been an activist & advocate for Indigenous and MMIWG2S issues through Labour organisations for over a decade, and has been able to speak at International conferences & the United Nations. Delee now focuses on organising with grassroots movements, and education through social media, as a content creator with Wet’suwet’en Checkpoint.

About the host: shado mag CIC is a multimedia platform driving change at the intersection of arts, activism and academia.

About the sponsor: GoClimate is a social company fighting climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Graphics by Alexandra Francis @alexefrancis