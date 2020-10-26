Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Shanghai Express: Baghdadi Jews in China
Mideast Streets
Jewish Diaspora
Iraqi Jews
Shanghai
China

Shanghai Express: Baghdadi Jews in China

The Media Line Staff
10/26/2020

Date and time: October 27, 2020, 7:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Join Zoom meeting here.

Meeting ID: 874 3805 0579

Passcode: gweilo

One tap mobile:

  • +442030512874,,87438050579#,,,,,,0#,,098913# United Kingdom
  • +442034815237,,87438050579#,,,,,,0#,,098913# United Kingdom

Dial by your location

  • +44 203 051 2874 United Kingdom
  • +33 1 7037 2246 France
  • +972 55 330 1762 Israel
  • +47 2396 0588 Norway
  • +27 21 426 8191 South Africa
  • +41 22 591 00 05 Switzerland
  • +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
  • +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
  • +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
  • +1 438 809 7799 US (Canada)

Meeting ID: 874 3805 0579

Passcode: 098913

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/klfkC4fDs

Dr Maisie Meyer, author of “From the rivers of Babylon to the Whangpoo,” will take us on an exciting journey aboard the Shanghai Express. A small number of adventurous Baghdadi Jewish merchants in the mid-19th century accomplished spectacular feats to make Shanghai a leading financial center.

HARIF is a UK charity representing Jews from North Africa and the Middle East (UK no.1186454), and dedicated to promoting their history, culture and heritage. Few know that ancient Jewish communities, predating Islam by a millennium, produced the Babylonian Talmud, great rabbis, doctors, thinkers and poets. In modern times, Jews made important economic and cultural contributions to their home countries. Few in the West are aware that Jews were an integral part of the Middle East and North Africa before they were were driven out of their homes in the second half of the 20th century.

Over 2,000 years of history in the Middle East and North Africa came to an abrupt and tragic end just 50 years ago. Jews departed for Israel and the West, leaving an enormous cultural and economic void behind. In another 20 years, few Jews who were born in these countries will still be alive. A vital chapter of Jewish identity, history and culture – an entire civilisation – will be lost. HARIF is here to make sure it is not forgotten.

