Sharing & Healing – البوح والتشافي
Mideast Streets
Arabs
blacks
healing

The Media Line Staff
03/16/2023

Sat, 18 March 2023, 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Bilingual weekly community sharing safe space hosted by the Black Arabs Collective. ملتقى اسبوعي ومساحة آمنة باللغة العربية والانجليزية

We all have the right to interconnectedness, the right to community, the right to a safe space to share, to be seen and be validated in our truth.

This weekly sharing & healing space will serve to connect us with our community and allow us to directly hear from the people we serve.

