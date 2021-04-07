Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Holocaust Remembrance Day
Libya
Sephardim
Holocaust

Sharing Our Stories: Raphael Luzon

The Media Line Staff
04/07/2021

Starts on Wed, Apr 7, 2021 6:00 PM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Raphael will talk about life in Libya, the impact of the Holocaust on the community, and his interfaith work.

About this Event

In this event we will discuss Raphael’s life in Libya, the impact of the Holocaust on the community, his dramatic expulsion from his homeland, and his adjusting to life in Italy. He will tell us about his subsequent interfaith work which has led him to chatting with the pope, having tea with Ghaddafi, getting kidnapped by revolutionaries and campaigning for Libyans worldwide.

Raphael Luzon was born in Benghazi, Libya. Raphael and his family were expelled from Libya after a bloody pogrom occurred during the Six-Day War in 1967. The family moved to Rome, where Raphael lived for 27 years. In 1995 he moved to Israel, and in 2001 settled in London, England.

Raphael has had a long career in diplomacy through both official and unofficial channels, and has dedicated his life to interfaith dialogue. He was a correspondent for the Israeli Press in Italy, and in Israel was Senior Producer for the RAI Italian TV-News channel.

In 2000 he was Executive Director of Mediterraneum, promoting tourism and events for the in the area. In the same year, he was the Overseas Coordinator of Jubillenium, a coalition of humanitarian and religious organisations promoting peace worldwide. In this role, he met with the Pope and other prominent world leaders.

Raphael lives in London, where he is Chairman of the Union of Libyan Jews. More information about his work can be found at https://rluzon.net/.

Sephardi Voices UK was founded with the mission to record and capture the experiences of the Sephardi and Mizrahi Jews from the Middle East, North Africa and Iran who settled in the UK. Our filmed interviews document the fascinating history, rich culture and vibrant traditions of the communities our interviewees left behind.

Our work allows the families of our interviewees to connect with their past, whilst simultaneously allowing both researchers and members of the general public a window into the histories of these unique communities.

Further information about our archive and details of past events can be found at www.sephardivoices.org.uk.

