Sharing the Stories That Shaped Us

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM GMT

Join PJ Library in the UK and Sephardi Voices UK to hear stories of culture, values and Judaism passed from generation to generation.

British Jewry is built on memories, traditions and stories of the past. Join us as we hear from two inspiring grandparents, Doreen Dangoor and Elie Chilton in conversation with Lauren Hamburger (Director, PJ Library in the UK). Doreen and Elie will talk about their Iraqi and Egyptian upbringing, their journey to the UK and how they impart their traditions to the next generation.

PJ Library (PJ for pyjamas!) gift high-quality Jewish books to families with children from birth to 8 years old every month. The award-winning, cross-communal books celebrate Jewish culture, values and traditions through a wide range of stories and beautiful illustrations. PJ Library books are posted directly to children so they can build their own Jewish bedtime libraries.

Sephardi Voices UK was founded with the mission to record and capture the experiences of the Sephardi and Mizrahi Jews from the Middle East, North Africa and Iran who settled in the UK. Their filmed interviews document the fascinating history, rich culture and vibrant traditions of the communities our interviewees left behind.

Sephardi Voices UK work allows the families of the interviewees to connect with their past, whilst simultaneously allowing both researchers and members of the general public a window into the histories of these unique communities.

