Shatila Stories Q&A

Date and time: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 7:30 to 8:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (minimum donation £8) here.

Join us on World Refugee Day for a special online discussion with the writers of Shatila Stories.

Join us online for a Zoom webinar with three of the writers of Shatila Stories. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to Alsama Project, who support refugee children and women in Shatila Camp.

Two years ago, in June 2018, Peirene Press published Shatila Stories, a work of collaborative fiction written by nine Syrian and Palestinian refugees living in Shatila camp, Beirut, Lebanon. The book was born out of a writing workshop facilitated by Peirene’s Meike Ziervogel and editor Suhir Helal, who wove together the writers’ own ‘Shatila stories’ into one beautiful narrative of love and loss. The text was then translated into English by the brilliant Nashwa Gowanlock.

Shatila Stories was widely hailed as a “resounding success” (The Guardian) and a “remarkable novel” (Khaled Hosseini). Now, for the first time, Meike, Suhir and Nashwa will be joined by three of the writers themselves – Omar Khaled Ahmad, Rayan Mohamad Sukkar and Samih Mahmoud – for a special discussion to celebrate the anniversary of the book’s publication, led by Borderless Book Club host, Maddie Rogers. They will also be joined by Kadria Hussein, director of Alsama Center, who will speak about her work empowering and educating young women in Shatila.

Shatila Stories can be bought from the Peirene website in advance of the discussion, we will be providing the ebook for free of charge with every copy. Use code worldrefugeeday at checkout for 25% off.

This is a ticketed event where you decide how much to pay for your ticket – we suggest you donate a minimum of £8, but you can donate more if you want to! All proceeds from the ticket sales will go to Alsama Project, an organization established by Meike Ziervogel to educate refugee children and empower refugee women and girls. Alsama sets up education centers, sports hubs and social enterprises in areas of the Middle East affected by conflict. Their projects are run for – and, in large part, run by – refugee communities. You can find out more about their work here.