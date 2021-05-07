Shavuot Hebrew Workshop

Starts on Sun, May 9, 2021 3:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($38) here.

Did you know that Shavuot is an all-nighter holiday? Join this workshop to learn all the blessings, songs and even the Ten Commandments!

About this Event

Note: This is a 2-hour course, running on Sunday, 5/9/2021, @ 3pm-5pm PDT. Upon completed registration, your Zoom invitation will be emailed to you 7 days prior to the start time.

Did you know that Shavuot is an all-nighter holiday? If you want to join the party, join this workshop to learn all the blessings, songs and even the Ten Commandments so you can stay up all night. Conducted in English with Hebrew phrases.

Tuition $38.

Open to all levels.