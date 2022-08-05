The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

She Loves Tech 2022 – Kickoff Event
Mideast Streets
startups
entrepreneurship
business women

She Loves Tech 2022 – Kickoff Event

The Media Line Staff
08/05/2022

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 18:30 - 20:00 Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Location: Hailo offices, 82 Yigal Alon st., floor #15, Tel Aviv, 6789124

View map

2022 is your year – claim it and own it at this year’s She Loves Tech Global Startup Competition!

Back for its 8th year, the competition is as big as ever. Hosted across 70+ countries on 6 continents, startups will have the opportunity of a lifetime to unlock their journey with the world’s largest acceleration platform for women and technology.

Yazamiyot is leading the competition in Israel and if you want more than $500,000 worth of prizes go for it this year! Get the funding, resources, and visibility you deserve now with up to $100,000 direct investments from She Loves Tech, $15,000 Cash Prize from Teja Ventures, $10,000 Cash Prize from ADB Ventures, special media coverage, mentorship from the best of the best, fast track access to programs and resources, in-house advisory services, and unparalleled global community of founders and investors and Yazamiyot preparations to get there prepared and ready to win!

This will be an exciting showcase of some of the best innovators across the world – and you might just be one of them if you:

  • Have a tech startup with an MVP (Minimum Viable Product), and have raised less than US$5M
  • Have at least one female founder or majority female consumers/end-users

Don’t miss out! Start your journey with She Loves Tech and apply now at https://apply.shelovestech.org (alternative link: https://bit.ly/ApplySLT2022)

Join us on August 8 at 18:30 in Hailo’s offices to hear everything about this great opportunity to get your startup to the world

