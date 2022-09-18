She Loves Tech – Local Competition Final Round

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 18:30 - 20:30 Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Location: Microsoft Reactor Tel Aviv, 144 Derech Menachem Begin, #Level 50, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District 6492102

View map

Join us and meet the finalists – the top 10 startups who will try to win first place and make it to the global final round!

About this event

Back for its 8th year, She Loves Tech competition is as big as ever!

Hosted across 70+ countries in 6 continents, startups will have the opportunity of a lifetime to unlock their journey with the world’s largest acceleration platform for women and technology, and compete for more than $500,000 worth of prizes this year!

As always, Yazamiyot is leading the competition in Israel and are proud to showcase some of the best innovators in the country, that will be evaluated by a highly esteemed panel of judges, including Odellia Polak (ESOP), Idit Gazit Berger (Microsoft), Avigail Levine (Samsung Next), Adi Levanon (Selah Ventures), Limor Adler (Hailo), Anat Tsour Segal (Anat Segal Consulting & Technology Investments), Bat Sheva Moshe (Wix), Lital Kiperman Vaknin (Peres Center for Peace and Innovation), Orit Stav (Israel Innovation Partner), Cecile Blilious (Pitango), Reut Herz (AND Ventures), Meirav Har-Moy (MonetaVC), Irit Israeli Cahana (AfterDox), Orlie Gruper (Mobilitech-capital) and Nofar Schnider (StageOneVentures).

Join us on September 21st, 18:30 at Microsoft’s Reactor Tel-Aviv and meet 10 amazing entrepreneurs who set out to change the world!