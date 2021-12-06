This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line Staff
12/06/2021

Tue, Dec 7, 2021 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

She’s Gone: Shedding Light on Domestic Violence with artist Keren Goldstein, author Rachel Louise Snyder and advocate Shoshannah Frydman

About this event

Well before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Israeli artist Keren Goldstein created the art installation She’s Gone which features the clothing of Israeli murdered victims of intimate partner violence. Join Goldstein and Rachel Louise Snyder, award-winning author of No Visible Bruises, for a discussion about why assaults against women have been recorded in greater numbers worldwide since the start of the pandemic, what can be done about it and how the exhibit She’s Gone is protesting the global phenomenon of gender-based murder performed by spouses and other family members. Dr. Shoshannah Frydman, Executive Director of the Shalom Task Force will share how the Jewish community is helping to combat and prevent domestic violence and available resources.

This program is in partnership with The Moment Gallery, Remember the Women Institute, She’s Gone, Strongin Collection and in cooperation with the Embassy of Israel. A She’s Gone mini-exhibition will be shown at the Strongin Collection art gallery in Georgetown, DC from December 2-9.

