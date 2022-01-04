Short Film Saturday: January 8th

Sat, Jan 8, 2022 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

At Short Film Saturday, we screen a few short films then have a q&a with the directors afterward!

This upcoming Short Film Saturday showcases two amazing filmmakers from Latin America: Dimitri Yuri and Franco Volpi!

Dimitri Yuri is a Brazilian screenwriter/director based in Doha, Qatar. After graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University (majoring in Art History), Dimitri began to write and direct commercials for a variety of reputable companies such as Qatar Airways, Netflix, and TikTok. Dimitri also created and directed the pilot for the Al Jazeera Arabic variety show “About Cinema” which is now on its second season. His feature script “Blood at the Root” won the Gold Prize at the 2018 PAGE International Screenwriting Awards, and his short narrative film Falling Leaves received nominations and awards from a variety of international festivals, as well as being featured in Short of the Week. Dimitri currently works as a Writer/Director for The Film House, a Qatar-based production company.

Franco Volpi: After majoring in journalism in his native Buenos Aires, and driven by his passion for film, Franco moved to Alicante, Spain in 2012, where he studied for two years at Escuela de cine Ciudad de la Luz, under acclaimed Basque director Pablo Berger, gaining a BA in Film Directing. He then moved to the UK to complete an MA in Filmmaking at the prestigious London Film School, chaired by legendary director Mike Leigh. He graduated with distinction in May 2018. Franco Volpi’s grad film, August Sun (Sol de Agosto), an autobiographical arthouse drama about a son living abroad and reconnecting with his mentally ill mother, was nominated for a Student Academy Award®, shortlisted for a BAFTA Student Film Award, winning over a dozen top awards and officially selected at 40+ international film festivals, including Edinburgh, São Paulo, Rhode Island, Premiers Plans and Palm Springs Int’l ShortFest, where it had its world premiere. His latest short film, So What Did We Learn Today, Georgina?, a heartfelt comedy about parents’ fears of children growing too quickly, is almost complete and will be hitting the festival circuit in 2022 as Franco preps work on his next project, The Sense of Touch, a romantic drama set in a world still traumatized by the ongoing Covid pandemic. Franco Volpi has lived, studied and worked in Argentina, the US, Austria, Spain and the UK. He lives and works in London, UK

