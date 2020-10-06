Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Shuruq 4.5 & Habibi Collective Present: ‘The Feeling of Being Watched’ + Q&A
Mideast Streets
YEMEN
Film

Shuruq 4.5 & Habibi Collective Present: ‘The Feeling of Being Watched’ + Q&A

The Media Line Staff
10/06/2020

Date and time: Saturday, October 17, 2020, 10 am to 12:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

Utopian State of Mind Film Series: The Feeling of Being Watched + Director Q&A (Sponsored by Shuruq 4.5 & Curated by Habibi Collective)

Shuruq 4.5 and Habibi Collective present a live screening of the feature film, The Feeling of Being Watched. Following the screening, join Habibi Collective founder Róisín Tapponi, and director Assia Boundaoui, for a Q&A session on surveillance in Arab American cinema.

The Feeling of Being Watched

Assia Bendaoui sets out to investigate long-brewing rumors that her quiet, predominantly Arab-American neighborhood was being monitored by the FBI. When she’s investigating, she exposes a surveillance program on a scale no one could have imagined.

Róisín Tapponi is an Iraqi-Irish curator, film programmer and writer based in London. In 2018 she founded Habibi Collective, a digital archive and curatorial platform for MENA women’s filmmaking. She has directed four film festivals in the region, most recently Iraq’s first independent film festival, Independent Iraqi Film Festival (IIFF). She has curated programmes on MENA filmmaking in galleries, festivals and cinemas across the world and has lectured on Arab film at institutions such as Oxford University. She is currently developing the first independent streaming service for MENA cinema, Shasha Movies Ltd. She is also founder and editor of ART WORK Magazine, a critical art e-publication for cultural workers operating on the margins, and has worked as a freelance journalist for publications such as The Guardian, Frieze, Vogue and i-D. Tapponi currently works at The Mosaic Rooms, a gallery in Kensington dedicated to contemporary Arab art and is pursuing postgraduate research at UCL.

Assia Boundaoui is an Algerian-American journalist and filmmaker based in Chicago. She has reported for BBC, NPR, Al Jazeera, VICE, and CNN and was the recipient of a first place Mark of Excellence Award from the Society of Professional Journalists for her reporting in Yemen.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.