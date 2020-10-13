Shuruq 4.5 Presents: Canadabkeh Dance Performance

Date and time: Thursday, October 15, 2020, 6 to 6:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

(Link to video available after registration)

Join Vancouver, BC-based Canadabkeh troupe in this specially choreographed piece, showcasing the beauty of Levantine folkloric dance! Video is prerecorded and available for multiple viewing.

About Canadabkeh:

Canadabkeh was founded by Haytham and Zaid Alhamaydeh, two brothers from Nablus, Palestine. After both noticing that dabke culture was not active in Vancouver, they decided to look for passionate individuals who would share and pursue the vision of bringing joy to the community through zaffe chants and loud dabke footwork.

Canadabkeh consists of a women’s dabke team and a men’s dabke team who work closely to establish a functional well-rounded dabke representation. Canadabkeh is known for their diverse and energetic performances.