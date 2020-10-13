Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Shuruq 4.5 Presents: Canadabkeh Dance Performance
Mideast Streets
dance
Palestine
Levant

Shuruq 4.5 Presents: Canadabkeh Dance Performance

The Media Line Staff
10/13/2020

Date and time: Thursday, October 15, 2020, 6 to 6:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

(Link to video available after registration)

Join Vancouver, BC-based Canadabkeh troupe in this specially choreographed piece, showcasing the beauty of Levantine folkloric dance! Video is prerecorded and available for multiple viewing.

About Canadabkeh:

Canadabkeh was founded by Haytham and Zaid Alhamaydeh, two brothers from Nablus, Palestine. After both noticing that dabke culture was not active in Vancouver, they decided to look for passionate individuals who would share and pursue the vision of bringing joy to the community through zaffe chants and loud dabke footwork.

Canadabkeh consists of a women’s dabke team and a men’s dabke team who work closely to establish a functional well-rounded dabke representation. Canadabkeh is known for their diverse and energetic performances.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.