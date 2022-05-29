The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Silicon Valley Comes to TLV
Mideast Streets
high-tech
Israel
Tel Aviv
Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley Comes to TLV

The Media Line Staff
05/29/2022

Wed, Jun 1, 2022 1:30 PM - 7:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Location: Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, 2 Ahuzat Bayit Street, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District 6525216

View map

Sarona Partners welcomes Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue Management and Spark Capital for the first time in Israel

About this event

Sarona Partners is honored to introduce the very first in Tel Aviv, welcoming our peers from Silicon Valley! Top VCs from SV, Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue Management, and Spark Capital take the stage and tell us what’s going on in today’s high-tech world.

Meet the Partners of the VCs that invested in companies such as Twitter, Slack, Coinbase, Airbnb, Stripe, Dropbox, Reddit, OpenSea, Instacart, Etoro, Snapchat, Facebook, Asana, Deel and more! Are you going to miss it?

Agenda of the event:

[SOLD OUT] 12:30-13:30 – MASTERCLASS: One Hour of Gold for Pre-Seed Founding Teams. Learn from Israel’s most active Angel Investor – How to raise from Angel Investors by Ariel Finkelstein

Meeting is limited to 20 participants for pre-selected companies only (Registration Request deadline – May 19th)

13:00-14:00 – Welcome Reception

14:00-15:15UNICORNS & SOONICORNS STORIES UNFOLD: Top leaders inspire action that leads to success

Founders from different backgrounds, unfolding their personal and professional journey leading their companies to a billion-dollartech conference valuation and growing as leaders in the process.

  • Luis Voloch – Co-founder & CTO @Immunai ($1B)
  • Guy Tytunovich – Founder & CEO @CHEQ ($1B)

15:15-16:15 – SLEEVES UP BEHIND THE SCENES – HIGH-TECH’S STATE TODAY AND WHERE ARE WE HEADING – with founders of Companies we all know and love

Join us for a series of panels with Founders of top high-tech companies, speaking about some of the tech’s most controversial topics?

→ Workplace In 2022 Culture Talent, Benefits and Salaries: The Future Of Work – Putting People First. What’s Real, What’s Hype, And What’s Next?

Hear from founders of companies who rock and shake the world of work as we know it.

  • Shuo Wang – Co-founder & CRO @Deel ($12B)
  • Michael Ginzo – Co-founder & COO @Hofy
  • Tom Livne – Founder & CEO @Verbit.ai ($2B)
  • Ronni Zehavi – Founder & CEO @HiBob ($1.65B)

Moderator: Guy Lachmann – Senior Partner @ Pearl Cohen

→ Going IPO – Open conversation about the 2021 wave of IPOs, the crash of valuations, and the market situation for 2022 and 2023.

Hear from 3 companies who went public or nearly went public in 2021. The extraordinary valuations, the grand valuation declines and where the markets are heading for those who look up to the public markets in 2022. Joined by the Head of Sales & Market Development of the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, how Israel markets have gone, and will go through the current inflated markets.

  • Assaf Wand – Co-founder & CEO @Hippo
  • Joel Bar-El – Executive Chairman @Trax Retail
  • Lior Navon – Head of Sales & Market Development @TLVSE
  • Jamie Hurewitz – General Counsel @eSSENTIAL Accessibility (ex-General Counsel @GitLab)

Moderator: Guy Navon – Head of Discount Tech

16:15-16:30 – Coffee Break

16:30-17:30 – BEHOLD THE SILICON SPARKS: The minds behind Silicon Valley most prominent VC funds. The General Partners of three of the world’s most influential VC Funds take the stage.

How to build a legendary company that will captivate and attract the most important funds in the world to invest in them? How do these ultra successful investors view the new economy? What are the pcoming investable trends? What does Metaverse has to do with it? And so much more!

  • Andreessen Horowitz – Anish Acharya, General Partner
  • Spark Capital – Yasmin Razavi, General Partner
  • Coatue Management – Lucas Swisher, General Partner

Moderator: Don Stalter – Partner @ Global Founders Capital

17:30-18:00 – Sweets and pastries

18:00-21:00 – VIP Cocktail event at one of the most prestigious bars in the city (Invite-only)

