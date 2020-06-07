Donate
Qatar
Choir
Singing
music

Sing Qatar Zoom Forum

The Media Line Staff
06/07/2020

Date and time: Monday, June 15, 3 to 4:30 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

A zoom on reopening for choir next term. We invite all choir leaders to join a zoom discussion about reopening in September.

To take part in this session please register here and we will send a zoom link to the registered address on Monday, June 15.

We will be discussing the latest research, ministry guidelines, risk assessment, practical considerations and communication

We hope to welcome as many as possible to this session, and share your thoughts with this community.

