Sing Qatar Zoom Forum

Date and time: Monday, June 15, 3 to 4:30 pm Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

A zoom on reopening for choir next term. We invite all choir leaders to join a zoom discussion about reopening in September.

We will be discussing the latest research, ministry guidelines, risk assessment, practical considerations and communication

We hope to welcome as many as possible to this session, and share your thoughts with this community.