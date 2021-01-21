Fri, Jan 22, 2021, 2 pm to Sat, Jan 23, 2021, 5:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

We are pleased to invite you to the inaugural conference “Single-Slide Ṣoḥbat,” hosted by Yale History of Art Department for students of Islamic art and architecture. The conference is a two-day event held virtually on Friday, January 22 and Saturday, January 23, 2021. This event is intended to showcase the ongoing work of graduate students and create a space for productive feedback. Thinking through the word ṣoḥbat, connoting companionship and conversation in several languages, we hope that this will be an opportunity for participants to learn about their colleagues’ research and to connect with each other in an informal and cordial setting.