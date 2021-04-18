Sun, Apr 18, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Flamenco meets belly dance as Ritmo Flamenco delves into its Moorish past led by the acclaimed Scannura family.

A Sirocco is a powerful Mediterranean wind hailing from the Sahara that crosses North Africa and settles in southern Spain. Virtuoso dancer/choregorapher Anjelica Scannura has honed her craft in the flamenco studios of Spain and has traveled wordwide performing both flamenco and belly dance. In her acclaimed Dora nominated production, she moves beyond geographical and stylistic boundaries searching for the obscure Arab roots of flamenco. She is joined by renowned flamenco guitarist and composer Roger Scannura and Artistic Director Valerie Scannura who together with their ensemble of stellar dancers and musicians mesmerize their audience with their critically acclaimed production.