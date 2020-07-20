Sivan Rahav Meir: Israel’s Relationship With Itself & World Jewry During COVID

Date and time: Monday, July 20, 2020, 8 to 9:30 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

The Tel Aviv Yafo Municipal Department for Immigration Absorption and ESRA Ramat Aviv would love to “see” you at our second event in our special Summer Zoom Talks to “catch up on Israeli life these days.”

Sivan Rahav Meir was voted by Globes Newspaper as the most popular female media personality and by the Jerusalem Post as one of the most influential Jews in the world. She works for Israel TV news, writes a column for Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, and hosts a weekly radio show on Galei Zahal (Army Radio). Her lectures on the weekly Torah portion are attended by hundreds and the live broadcast attracts thousands more listeners throughout the world.

*We are grateful to our steadfast partners in this special Talk Series — ESRA CEO Sunny Marshansky and ESRA Ramat Aviv led by Terry Shlomo

More About Our Speaker:

Sivan Rahav Meir began her career in Ramat Hasharon writing in children’s magazines. She was identified as a gifted child at the age of 8.

Sivan served in the army as a radio correspondent for welfare and absorption, legal affairs, and religious affairs. She was brought up secular and became Orthodox as a teenager.

Sivan’s first book was published when she was 17: The Guide for a Young Journalist. In 2006 she became the co-presenter of Yom Hadash morning magazine show. Her co-presenters were Gidi Gov and then Danny Kushmaro.

In October 2009, Sivan was appointed Knesset affairs correspondent, replacing Amit Segal. In February 2016, she was chosen in a survey conducted by the polling institute Meseker as the most popular Facebook personality in the religious-Zionist sector, followed by her husband in second place. In 2016, she was selected to moderate Israel’s 68th Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony together with the actor Amos Tamam.

In 2017, Rahav-Meir was chosen by Globes magazine as the most popular female media personality in Israel, and by the Liberal magazine as one of the 50 most influential people in Israel. In 2019, she was appointed the World Mizrachi Shlicha to North America, where she lectured in various Jewish communities. She returned to Israel in early 2020 because of coronavirus.