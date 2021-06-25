Sat, Jun 26, 2021 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Fund-raising social event / trip.

About this event

The SKF Charity Ride is a fundraising event that is organized by the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST) Cyprus branch and sponsored by SKF. All donations raised shall be offered to “The Mission to Seafarers.”

The ride shall begin from Chesters parking lot & shall finish at Platanisteia village.

Riding for the Mission. Supporting our Seafarers. Ride with us.