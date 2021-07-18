Protecting Truth During Tension

#SmarterInSeconds Q&A with Blair Imani
Mideast Streets
LGBTQ+
Muslims
Islam

#SmarterInSeconds Q&A with Blair Imani

The Media Line Staff
07/18/2021

Sun, Jul 18, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

About this event

Blair Imani is a critically acclaimed historian, author, educator, and influencer. Her scholarship spans intersectionality, gender studies, race and racism, sociology, and United States history. The New York Times praises Blair Imani’s unique ability to create “progressive lessons with vibrant visuals and a perky, quirky delivery.”

She is the author of Read This to Get Smarter: about Race, Class, Gender, Disability, and More (2021), Making Our Way Home: The Great Migration and the Black American Dream (2020), and Modern HERstory: Stories of Women and Nonbinary People Rewriting History (2018).

She has lectured and presented at universities including Oxford, Stanford, Brown, Harvard, Duke, and many more. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Tegan and Sara Foundation, and on the Board of Trustees for Muslims for Progressive Values.

Her work centers on women and girls, global Black communities, and the LGBTQ community. As an educator and influencer, semi-retired organizer, and public speaker, Blair Imani is dedicated to making the world a better place and amplifying the voices and work of those fighting the good fight.

Join us in this knowledge-sharing session where will be asking grassroots questions created by our marginalized queer community!

Please note that by registering to our spaces, you will also be informed of the upcoming series of Marginalized Majority’s intersectional workshops. Kindly email us at operations.mmajority@gmail.com if you would not like to receive this information.

