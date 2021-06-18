So The Darkness May Glitter: Queer & Trans Arab Futures

Starts on Fri, Jun 18, 2021 5:30 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets here.

Queer & Trans Arab American artists reveal visions of a thriving, liberated future.

About this event

Through a glittering array of interdisciplinary performances, Queer & Trans Arab American artists will reveal our visions of a thriving, liberated future. Join us as we rage against the stereotyping, violence, and erasure that seek to deny our existence, dream our wildest dreams for ourselves and our loved ones, and revel in the power and beauty in being our fullest, most glorious selves.

Curated by Janine Mogannam and featuring poetry and performance by Ahimsa Timoteo Bodhran, Tarik Dobbs, Andrea Abi-Karam, George Abraham, Mariam Bazeed, Amir Rabiyah, and Fargo Tbakhi.