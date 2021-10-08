Americans need to understand the Middle East
Social Entrepreneurship & Innovation Workshops: Turning Ideas Into Reality!
Mideast Streets
Innovation
Cyprus

Social Entrepreneurship & Innovation Workshops: Turning Ideas Into Reality!

The Media Line Staff
10/08/2021

Fri, Oct 8, 2021 4:00 PM - Sat, Oct 9, 2021 4:30 PM Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

The Base by CyprusInno, 23 Markou Drakou, Nicosia, Cyprus

View Map

A 2-day workshop helping bring you along the social entrepreneurship journey from idea to launch!

About this event

This past June, you may have caught our online discussion with Foody, AtYourService, and Ideas2Life founder Argyris Argyrou alongside award-winning fashion designer Hussein Chalayan. After an inspiring chat with them on entrepreneurship and innovation, we’re delighted to bring you a 2-day workshop on how to start and grow your social business idea!

This 2-day workshop will cover everything from coming up with an idea for a startup that tackles a social or environmental challenge to turning that idea into a business and scaling it! We’ll be joined by expert individuals and organisations from around the island who will deliver 7 total sessions across both days.

***This 2-day workshop will be offered both and in-person and virtual. For those who want to attend the workshop in-person, please select the in-person ticket option (limited spots available). For those who would like to tune-in virtually, please select the virtual ticket option. Please note that there will be some in-person activities that will be interactive and we may not be able to conduct virtually through Zoom. However, virtual participants will still gain insights and learnings from watching/listening along.

Co-hosts: UNFICYP, Center for Social Innovation – CSI, CyprusInno, NI-CO

Location: The Base by CyprusInno, Buffer Zone Next to Ledra Palace Hotel (23 Markou Drakou 1102 Nicosia) https://goo.gl/maps/mTJaqBZw43UjUWQ29

Date/Time:

  • Day 1 – Friday, 8 October 2021 from 16:00 – 19:00
  • Day 2 – Saturday, 9 October 2021 from 10:00 – 16:30

Detailed Agenda:

DAY 1 – FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

16:00 – 16:15 – Welcome and Introductions

16:15 – 17:15 – Session 1 – Beginning Your Social Entrepreneurship Journey

Overview: What is a social enterprise? How does a social enterprise differ from philanthropic ventures and traditional businesses? What does a social entrepreneur do? What is social good? What is a hybrid model?

17:15 – 17:30 – Coffee Break

17:30 – 19:00 – Session 2 – How To Generate Ideas That Solve Problems

Overview: Ideation best practices, tips and tricks, and tools (templates, methodologies). Discover your space/issue or area to develop innovative ideas to tackle with that specific issue.

DAY 1 – FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

10:00 -10:15 – Good Morning Welcome

10:15 – 11:45 – Session 3 – Turning Your Idea Into A Social Business

Overview: How to develop a business model/plan and seek funding options (Social BMC)​

11:45 – 12:45 – Session 4 – Growing and Scaling Your Social Venture

Overview: The process of sustaining a social enterprise/innovative idea for social good and how to access funds and resources?

12:45 – 13:15 – Lunch Break

13:15 – 14:15 – Session 5 – Creating & Engaging Your Community

Overview: How to be a part of online/physical community to explore the purpose of your enterprise – next steps, moving forward, real life

14:15 – 15:30 – Session 6 – Inspiration from Abroad (Part 1)

Overview: Social Enterprises around the word (with Northern Ireland success story). Northern Ireland Local Enterprise Model case study (social Innovation and entrepreneurship, community engagement in conflict environments). Uncover the challenges and best practices in the field of social entrepreneurship

15:30 – 15:45 – Coffee Break

15:45 – 16:30 – Session 7 – Inspiration from Abroad (Part 2)

Overview: Background to Northern Ireland Local Enterprise Programme. Enterprise Northern Ireland – Structure and Set Up. Enterprise Centers – What are they & Where are they located. Enterprise Centers – Services Provided & Programme Delivery. Social Enterprise Hubs – Physical & Capability Development Social and economic value

For COVID-19 Safety Information & Crossing Instructions for in-person participants:

See below for COVID-19 Safety Information & Crossing Instructions (the organisers will comply with all measures and regulations set by the government)

Since some participants may choose to attend in-person, we will abide by the following COVID-19 safety guidelines:

  • Outdoors only and limited capacity
  • Use of masks as appropriate (we ask that all kindly bring their masks)
  • Availability of antibacterial (provided by organisers)
  • Cleaning of the space by organisers)
  • Requirement of SafePass as instituted by the Republic of Cyprus (proof of full vaccination or 72-hour negative rapid test or PCR test)

For those crossing from the north, a reminder that to cross you will need:

  • Government issued ID
  • A negative PCR or rapid test within one week of the date you are crossing if you are vaccinated and within 72 hours if you are unvaccinated. The test must be on paper (printed), stamped, have both the time and date you took the test clearly visible, and be in English as well

For those crossing from the south, a reminder that to cross you will need:

  • Government issued ID

