Solidarity With the Iranian People
Mideast Streets
Iran
anti-government protests

Solidarity With the Iranian People

The Media Line Staff
12/21/2022

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 19:30 - 21:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Awareness|Education|Action Learn more about the Iran Protests, be inspired by the revolution, and discover how YOU can show your support.

An online event in Solidarity with the Iranian People fighting for their freedom, and raising awareness so we can help save the 10,000’s of beautiful souls threatened with execution.

The people of Iran need our solidarity and support!

The second 3-day, full country (more than 80% population) strike is underway Mon-Weds this week. As it ends we invite you to join us for an evening of talks, conversations for change, and music for action. We will have two Iranian speakers, a Q&A, and then breakout rooms to share ideas & plan your action to support to the people of Iran.

Pay What You Can (if you can’t pay it is perfectly OK!) raising funds that will go directly to grassroots support. Please register in advance to get the link and joining instructions.

With Love and Solidarity 🧡

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

