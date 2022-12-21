Thu, 22 Dec 2022 19:30 - 21:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Awareness|Education|Action Learn more about the Iran Protests, be inspired by the revolution, and discover how YOU can show your support.

An online event in Solidarity with the Iranian People fighting for their freedom, and raising awareness so we can help save the 10,000’s of beautiful souls threatened with execution.

The people of Iran need our solidarity and support!

The second 3-day, full country (more than 80% population) strike is underway Mon-Weds this week. As it ends we invite you to join us for an evening of talks, conversations for change, and music for action. We will have two Iranian speakers, a Q&A, and then breakout rooms to share ideas & plan your action to support to the people of Iran.

Pay What You Can (if you can’t pay it is perfectly OK!) raising funds that will go directly to grassroots support. Please register in advance to get the link and joining instructions.

With Love and Solidarity 🧡