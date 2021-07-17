Protecting Truth During Tension

Somali Snacks with Jamal Hashi
Mideast Streets
food
Somalia
chef
cuisine
cooking

Somali Snacks with Jamal Hashi

The Media Line Staff
07/17/2021

Wed, Jul 21, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:15 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($24.95) here.

Masala-spiced beef pastries, cardamom-infused crêpes and genuine chai tea are all on the menu with Somali guest chef Jamal Hashi.

About this event

Join guest chef Jamal Hashi, a Somali chef from the Twin Cities, for a class on snacks, Somali-style. First, we’ll make sambuza, similar to Indian samosa, filled with masala-spiced beef and herbs. Jamal will walk you through the folding technique for these flaky triangular pastries, which make a wonderful appetizer or midafternoon snack. Then, we’ll move from savory to sweet as we make malawah, a Somali-style crêpe spiced with a generous amount of cardamom. To go along with your malawah, Jamal will teach you the traditional method for preparing shaah (Somali tea), flavored with ginger and cinnamon. Along the way, Jamal will share stories of his experiences in Somalia and in the Somali refugee and immigrant community in Minnesota.

About Jamal: Chef Jamal Hashi is an expert in Somali cuisine and has been involved in the creation of several large-scale food and dining projects, such as Safari Express in Minneapolis, Safari Restaurant and Event Center in Minneapolis and Safari Restaurant of Harlem. Safari Restaurant and Event Center in Minneapolis serves as the community hub for Somalis and other East African communities residing in Minnesota and host a variety of events. Safari Restaurant of Harlem is the first Somali restaurant in New York City and was named the Best African Restaurant by The New York Times and The Village Voice in 2015. Safari Express prides itself as the first African “Fast Casual” restaurant in the U.S.

Want to give this class as a gift? You can purchase gift cards here.

Bonus: All attendees of this class will receive a one-time 15% off coupon to the Milk Street Store after class.

This event has limited spots, and you must register in advance via Eventbrite. One sign-up covers one device. Closed Captioning is available for this event.

Immediately after registering, you will get a confirmation email that contains the Zoom meeting log-in information. One week prior to class (or within 48 hours of registering, if you sign up less than a week in advance), you will receive an email with the ingredients, equipment and prep you’ll need to cook along with us, if you choose.

After class, you will receive a recording of the event, as well as a packet with recipes and resources that we discuss during the event. If you have any questions about this class, please don’t hesitate to get in touch via cookingschool@177milkstreet.com.

Payments for Milk Street live stream classes are non-refundable. If you find yourself unable to attend, you may transfer the ticket to someone else, but we are unable to refund fees and all payments are final.

Proceeds from live stream cooking classes support Milk Street’s nonprofit work with The Big Sisters Association of Great Boston, The Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester, and other partners.

