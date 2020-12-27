Sons of Abraham @ The Sunset Series

Dec. 28, 2020, Jan. 4, 2021, Jan. 11, 2021, 8 to 9 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

An Insider’s View of the Arab Israeli Community

Join us for the Sunset Series…

with Ms. Ghaida Rinawie-Zoabi, founding executive director of Injaz Center for Professional Arab Local Governance

Influential writers, thinkers, decision-makers, impacting Israel, Zionism and Jewish life, with leading professionals will speak for a half-hour followed by a brief Q&A session and then… enjoy mingling (beverage in hand?). Where? On Zoom Who’s coming? 20’s and 30’sAbout the topic: 1/5 of the population of Israel is Arab, yet most Israelis do not really know about their communities, their culture and their role in Israeli society which we will uncover. We will also discuss the question of the integration of Israeli Arabs into larger Israeli society, from the workplace to education to governance, and the allocation of resources for that sector. We will hear first-hand about the range of outlooks and feelings and experiences of Israeli Arabs being part of Israel and its society.

About our speaker: Ms. Ghaida Rinawie-Zoabi is the new head of the Friends Association for the Baruch Padeh Medical Center Poriya. Previously she was the founding Executive Director of Injaz Center for Professional Arab Local Governance, the leading Non -profit organization today on issues of municipal economic development and equal governmental budget allocation for the Arab minority in Israel. She is also a member of the General Assembly for the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, a board member at Ruppin Academic Center in Netanya and Beit Issie Shapiro for disabled children.

She has an MBA in Impact investment from the OXFORD Said Buisness School Impact measurement program. She also holds an MA in literature from Haifa University and a Bachelor of Psychology from Hebrew University. Ms. Rinawie-Zoabi is married and a mother of two. In 2015 she was the first Arab woman to be awarded the “Israeli Good Governance” prize. In 2018 she was included at the Forbes- Israel list of “50 most influential women in Israel”.

About the Sons of Abraham Series: Sons Of Abraham is dedicated to building awareness of the shared heritage of Israel’s minority communities and neighbors. Although Israel is a Jewish State, there are many different minority communities that make up the population. The common bond between them is that they trace their spiritual heritage back to Abraham. We believe that in order to truly understand Israel and to engage in the country it is important to be aware of all populations that form the country and its neighbors. We will be hearing first hand from members of those communities about the history, social makeup, customs and concerns of their community.

About Tribe Tel Aviv: Recently launched, Tribe Tel Aviv’s vision is to offer opportunities for young Jews in Tel Aviv to engage in Jewish life and learning in an open and friendly community of like-minded peers. We believe Jewish tradition and wisdom can inform and enrich our fast-paced lives, and enhance our role in contributing to Tel Aviv’s Jewish character and to the building of Israel as a Jewish state. Be part of the flourishing of Jewish life in Tel Aviv and a revitalization of the Zionist enterprise. Tribe Tel Aviv’s mission is to take the next step forward and cultivate the existing and diverse community of English-speakers into a more cohesive community centered around Jewish life, because after all, Judaism is a team sport.