Soul’s Light: Dancing to the Mystical Poetry of the Middle East

Sun, Dec 20, 2020, 5 pm to Thu, Dec 31, 2020, 8 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets ($5 +$1.94 fee) here.

Prepare for solstice with a special virtual performance from Seshambeh Dance Company and friends! Every dance is inspired by a poem from the mystical poets of the Middle East. Join us with a video that makes us all feel that light will come back into the world. Video link will be provided for a $5 fee and all proceeds will be donated to the Global Village Project in order to support the education of refugee girls.

This is NOT a livestream! It is a video that will be released on Dec 20 and remain available until the 31st.