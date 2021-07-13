Soup Kitchen

Fri, Jul 16, 2021 9:45 AM - 2:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Event Details

We invite you to a challenging and moving event. There are tens of thousands of needy people in Israel who can’t afford basic needs. In this volunteering event we invite you to help us prepare and serve a warm, nutritious and filling meal to every needy person for free, no questions asked, no need for authorizations or specific criteria.

Please note that the activity is longer than usual and you are asked to stay throughout the activity.

Then as is our motto, we will head out to a fun gathering. Your ticket confirms both the volunteering and social aspect.

Your arrival to the volunteering activity is independent. Therefore, if you are coming by car, we would appreciate if you could update us so we can help other volunteers arrive.

Be aware that the participants must wear masks during the activity, according to the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

***Spots are limited due to space limitations, so pre-registration in advance is necessary***

***The volunteering activities are aimed for volunteers 18-35 years of age***

Please note that while One Day is all about come when you want and how you want, if you do sign up for our events we please ask that you reserve that part of your day for us.

Within 4 days before the event, you will receive a confirmation email approving your registration as long as the spots have not all been taken.

By signing up for this event I grant One Day Social Volunteering, its representatives and employees the right to take photographs of me. I authorize One Day Social Volunteering, its assigns and transference to copyright, use and publish the same in print and/or electronically. I agree that One Day Social Volunteering may use such photographs of me with or without my name and for any lawful purpose, including for example such purposes as publicity, illustration, advertising, and Web content.