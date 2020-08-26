South Asian Muslims and the American Experience

Date and time: August 28, 2020, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Online: Click here to join just before 1 pm EDT.

By phone: US: +1 6465588656,,84859179659 #,,655906#,,#

You can also reply to Stacey Roman at Stacey@meforum.org or by phone at +1 215-546-5406 ext. 113

Husain Haqqani is the director for South and Central Asia at the Hudson Institute. His career in government included serving as an advisor to four Pakistani prime ministers and as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States in 2008-2011. Amb. Haqqani has written four books on Pakistan, most recently Reimagining Pakistan: Transforming a Dysfunctional Nuclear State (Harper Collins, 2018), available here.