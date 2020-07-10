Sovereignty: Legalities and Realities

Date and time: Monday, July 13, 2020, 12 noon Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Yifa Segal, Esq., director of the International Legal Forum and Marc Prowisor, counterterrorism expert and director of security at One Israel Fund, will share their expertise on these two aspects of the sovereignty debate.

Yifa heads a network of over 3,000 attorneys worldwide who fight Israel’s legal battles at every level.

Marc assesses security risks to Judea, Samaria and all of Israel using all available resources to promote his cause of “no more Jewish victims.”

Together they will bring you an accurate assessment of the sovereignty issue from both their unique and highly knowledgeable perspectives.