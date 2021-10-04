Americans need to understand the Middle East
Space-Café TLV: Future Trends in the Global Space Ecosystem
Mideast Streets
Space
Israel
United Arab Emirates

Space-Café TLV: Future Trends in the Global Space Ecosystem

The Media Line Staff
10/04/2021

Wed, Oct 6, 2021 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Space-Café TLV is proud to host 2 inspiring leaders of the global space industry: HE Sarah Al Amiri and Prof. Pascale Ehrenfreund!

About this event

The Executive Space Course of the International Space University is hosted for the first time ever in Tel Aviv, and we invite you to join one of our distinguished lectures which will be open to the community as a Space-Café TLV live event!

We are honored and privileged to host a special event with 2 inspiring leaders of the global space industry: Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology in the UAE, and Prof. Pascale Ehrenfreund, the incoming President of the International Space University!

Join us this coming Wednesday at 19:30 IDT (18:30 CST | 12:30 EST) to hear from their expertise about future Trends in the global space ecosystem!

Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri is the UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency.

In her role as Minister of State for Advanced Technology, her Excellency spearheads the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s efforts to empower the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and promote research and development in the advanced science and technology sector, in order to create new industries that drive the shift towards a knowledge economy. This, in turn, contributes to the overall mandate of the Ministry to strengthen the UAE’s industrial base, ensure in-country value, and raise the competitiveness of local industries.

As Chairwoman of the Space Agency, Her Excellency is responsible to oversee the Agency’s mandate of guiding the space sector, ensuring its contribution to the national economy and to the UAE’s sustainable development.

Pascale Ehrenfreund is the President of the International Space University and Research Professor of Space Policy and International Affairs at the Space Policy Institute/George Washington University in Washington DC. She is also the President of the International Astronautical Federation IAF and Visiting Professor at Leiden Observatory.

Since three decades she contributed as Principal Investigator, Co-Investigator and Teamleader to ESA and NASA astronomy and planetary missions as well as experiments in low Earth orbit and on the International Space Station.

Pascale Ehrenfreund served as the Chair of the Executive Board of the German Aerospace Center (DLR) between 2015-2020 and the President of the Austrian Science Fund (FWF) from 2013-2015.

Pascale Ehrenfreund holds a Master degree in Molecular Biology, a PhD in Astrophysics, and a Master degree in Management & Leadership.

The asteroid “9826 Ehrenfreund 2114 T-3” bears her name.

Space Café is a community gathering for space professionals created by International Space University alums and is taking place regularly in several locations around the globe. With the help of many ISU alums, including Michael Potter, we aim to bring SpaceCafé to every city where ISU alums reside.

Space Café TLV was founded by Ofer Lapid and Ran Livne of the Ramon Foundation and with the Israeli space agency’s support to add Tel Aviv to the global map. We intended to introduce incoming VIPs to the local ecosystem, but since the recent events stopped most traveling, we decided to opt for a live event.

