Space-Café TLV: How AWS is Powering Space Innovation

Tue, Jun 22, 2021 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM Israel Daylight Time

We are happy to invite you to our next space cafe meeting, which will focus on Amazon’s (AWS) work in the aerospace and satellite industry!

The global space industry is rapidly growing and transforming. In 2020, Amazon Web Services launched an Aerospace and Satellite business to focus on the industry’s unique challenges and hired retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Clint Crosier to lead it. Hear from Clint how AWS is innovating and shaping the future of space alongside its customers, empowering the next generation of aerospace and satellite professionals, and helping industry startups accelerate innovation on the cloud.

Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Clint Crosier is Director of the AWS Aerospace and Satellite business, established to help accelerate innovation in the global aerospace and satellite industry. He leads a global team that is dedicated to working alongside commercial and government space customers to provide tailored, secure, and cost-effective cloud solutions to help them solve their toughest challenges. The team continues AWS’s long history of supporting customers in the space industry by helping commercial and government customers build satellites, conduct space and launch operations, and reimagine space exploration.

Prior to joining AWS, Crosier served 33 years in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. His career includes a broad charge of experience in space operations, including a one-year deployment to the Middle East as the U.S. Central Command Director of Space Forces. He served in staff assignments in the U.S. Senate, Secretary of the Air Force’s Action Group, U.S. Air Force Office of Legislative Liaison, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Air Force Space Command and US Strategic Command. During his career, he operated GPS, SatCom, and missile warning satellite constellations, launched Atlas and Titan rockets putting national security payloads in orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office, and led Requirements and Strategy Development for the entire US Air Force. Prior to retiring from military service as a Major General, he was the lead planner and architect of the US Space Force, helping to stand up the first new military service in 72 years.

Crosier earned his degree in aerospace engineering from Iowa State University. In 2020 he was inducted into the ISU Aerospace Engineering Hall of Fame. He has also earned a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi (Summa Cum Laude), and a Master’s of Science in National Security Studies from the US Naval War College with Highest Distinction. His military service awards include the Bronze Star for exemplary service in a combat zone, Air Force Space Command’s Sijan Leadership Award, two Defense Superior Service Awards, three Legions of Merit, and the NRO Director’s Gold Medal. His military academic awards include Distinguished Graduate and Top Graduate accolades at Squadron Officer School, Air Command and Staff College, and the Naval War College.

Space Café is a community gathering for space professionals created by International Space University alums and is taking place regularly in several locations around the globe. With the help of many ISU alums, including Michael Potter, we aim to bring SpaceCafé to every city where ISU alums reside.

Space Café TLV was founded by Ofer Lapid and Ran Livne of the Ramon Foundation and with the Israeli space agency’s support to add Tel Aviv to the global map. We intended to introduce incoming VIPs to the local ecosystem, but since the recent events stopped most traveling, we decided to opt for a live event.