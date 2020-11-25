You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
Space-Café TLV: Manufacturing Meat in Space
Mideast Streets
Space
Manufacturing
Cultured meat

Space-Café TLV: Manufacturing Meat in Space

The Media Line Staff
11/25/2020

Thu, Nov 26, 2020, 9 to 10 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

In our next Space-Café, we’ll discuss the amazing space collaboration between Aleph Farms (Israel) and 3D Bioprinting Solutions (Russia)

We are proud to invite you to the 9th Space-Café event, in which we’ll host Didier Toubia, CEO of Aleph Farms, and Grigoriy Shalunov from 3D Bioprinting Solutions to talk about the opportunities that lie in cultivate meat in space.

In September 2019 both of the companies made history together when they produced the first cultivated meat in space. Following that, Aleph Farms launched the ‘Aleph Zero’ program to accelerate extraterrestrial food production, which has been the main barrier for long-term space missions. ‘Aleph Zero’ represents the mathematical symbol of the smallest infinite number, and how Aleph Farms brings space infinity closer by supporting deep-space exploration and colonization of new planets. The term also represents the company’s vision for producing meat with near-zero natural resources.

3D Bioprinting Solutions is a Laboratory for Biotechnological Research founded by INVITRO, the largest private medical company in Russia. The laboratory develops and produces bioprinters and materials for 3D bioprinting, and also develops innovative technologies in the field of biofabrication.

Didier Toubia, CEO of Aleph Farms:

Didier Toubia is the Co-Founder and CEO of Aleph Farms, a cultivated meat company that is shaping the future of food by growing slaughter-free beef steaks directly from cow cells, preserving natural resources, and avoiding the use of antibiotics. Prior to Aleph Farms, Didier co-founded and led IceCure, which went public in 2010, and served as the CEO of NLT Spine, which was acquired by SeaSpine in 2016. Didier was trained as a Food Engineer and Biologist and holds a joint executive MBA from Kellogg and Recanati. He is also co-Founder of BlueTree and Yeap.

Grigoriy Shalunov, Projects manager at 3D Bioprinting Solutions:

Graduated from MGIMO in 2015, with a bachelor’s degree, specialty “International Finance,” a diploma on the topic “Venture financing of innovative enterprises: Russian and international experience.”

2015-2017 – worked in the financial sector.

In 2019 he graduated from the MSU EF, specialty “Management of biotechnology,” master’s thesis on “Valuation of companies in the biotechnology industry.”

Since the summer of 2018, he has been working on projects to create products from cultured meat at 3D Bioprinting Solutions.

