Space-Café TLV: Space Finance 2.0
Mideast Streets
Space
finance
Israel

Space-Café TLV: Space Finance 2.0

The Media Line Staff
03/02/2021

Tue, Mar 2, 2021 8:30 PM - 9:30 PM Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

We’re happy to invite you to our next space cafe meeting, which will focus on the finance and investment side of the space industry!

About this Event

Quilty Analytics is an integrated boutique, offering investment banking and thought-leading research and strategy solutions exclusively to stakeholders in the Satellite & Space ecosystem. Headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida, Quilty Analytics draws on decades of experience and in-depth knowledge of Satellite & Space markets to deliver an unmatched combination of financial, technical, and strategic insights that drive enhanced M&A, investment, and strategy decisions. Quilty Analytics is partnering with Synergy Capital in the Israeli satellite and space industry to provide advisory and investment banking services in the Satellite & Space sector, having worked with or consulted to many of the mid-to-large sized players in the local ecosystem on matters relating to buy-side and sell-side M&A, growth financing and expansion strategies. In this meeting we will describe the transactional activity happening in the satellite and space industry (capital raising, IPOs, M&A and exists in general)

SpaceCafé is a community gathering for space professionals created by International Space University alums and is taking place regularly in several locations around the globe. With the help of many ISU alums, including Michael Potter, we aim to bring SpaceCafé to every city where ISU alums reside.

SpaceCafé TLV was founded by Ofer Lapid and Ran Livne of the Ramon Foundation and with the Israeli space agency’s support to add Tel Aviv to the global map. We intended to introduce incoming VIPs to the local ecosystem, but since the recent events stopped most traveling, we decided to opt for a live event.

