This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Space-Café TLV: The World’s Weather and Climate Security Platform
Mideast Streets
Ramon Foundation
Space
Israel
Innovation

Space-Café TLV: The World’s Weather and Climate Security Platform

The Media Line Staff
12/17/2021

Thu, Dec 30, 2021 8:30 PM - 10:30 PM Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

Space-Café TLV is proud to host an inspiring leader of the global space industry: Mr. Rei Goffer from Tomorrow.io

About this event

Space Cafe Tel-Aviv is proud to invite you to join one of our distinguished lectures, which will be open to the community as a Space-Café TLV live event!

We are honored and privileged to host a special event with an inspiring leader of the global space industry: Mr. Rei Goffer from Tomorrow.io.

Join us on Thursday at 20:30 IDT (18:30 CST | 13:30 EST) to hear from his expertise about their company and their way to success in the space industry.

Rei Goffer is the Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Tomorrow.io.

His portfolio of activities includes the company’s Space and Government business units. Rei also serves on the Board of TomorrowNow.org, the independently operated non-profit founded by Tomorrow.io focusing on climate security for underserved communities.

Prior to Tomorrow.io, Rei served for 10 years in the Israeli Air Force as an F16 navigator and division head in the R&D command.

Rei holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management and a Master in Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

About Space Cafe Tel-Aviv

Space Café is a community gathering for space professionals created by International Space University alums and takes place regularly in several locations around the globe. With the help of many ISU alums, including Michael Potter, we aim to bring SpaceCafé to every city where ISU alums reside.

Space Café TLV was founded by Ofer Lapid and Ran Livne of the Ramon Foundation and the Israel Space Agency’s support to add Tel Aviv to the global map. We intended to introduce incoming VIPs to the local ecosystem, but we temporarily opted for live events since most traveling had come to a halt due to COVID-19.

About Tomorrow.io

Tomorrow.io is an American weather technology company. It provides real-time weather forecasts to customers worldwide, including Uber, Delta, Ford, National Grid, etc.

In February 2021, Tomorrow.io announced Operation Tomorrow Space. The company is building proprietary satellites equipped with radar, then launching them into space to improve weather monitoring and forecasting capabilities.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.