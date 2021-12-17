Space-Café TLV: The World’s Weather and Climate Security Platform

Thu, Dec 30, 2021 8:30 PM - 10:30 PM Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Space-Café TLV is proud to host an inspiring leader of the global space industry: Mr. Rei Goffer from Tomorrow.io

Space Cafe Tel-Aviv is proud to invite you to join one of our distinguished lectures, which will be open to the community as a Space-Café TLV live event!

We are honored and privileged to host a special event with an inspiring leader of the global space industry: Mr. Rei Goffer from Tomorrow.io.

Join us on Thursday at 20:30 IDT (18:30 CST | 13:30 EST) to hear from his expertise about their company and their way to success in the space industry.

Rei Goffer is the Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Tomorrow.io.

His portfolio of activities includes the company’s Space and Government business units. Rei also serves on the Board of TomorrowNow.org, the independently operated non-profit founded by Tomorrow.io focusing on climate security for underserved communities.

Prior to Tomorrow.io, Rei served for 10 years in the Israeli Air Force as an F16 navigator and division head in the R&D command.

Rei holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management and a Master in Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

About Space Cafe Tel-Aviv

Space Café is a community gathering for space professionals created by International Space University alums and takes place regularly in several locations around the globe. With the help of many ISU alums, including Michael Potter, we aim to bring SpaceCafé to every city where ISU alums reside.

Space Café TLV was founded by Ofer Lapid and Ran Livne of the Ramon Foundation and the Israel Space Agency’s support to add Tel Aviv to the global map. We intended to introduce incoming VIPs to the local ecosystem, but we temporarily opted for live events since most traveling had come to a halt due to COVID-19.

About Tomorrow.io

Tomorrow.io is an American weather technology company. It provides real-time weather forecasts to customers worldwide, including Uber, Delta, Ford, National Grid, etc.

In February 2021, Tomorrow.io announced Operation Tomorrow Space. The company is building proprietary satellites equipped with radar, then launching them into space to improve weather monitoring and forecasting capabilities.