Space Café WebTalk – ‘33 minutes with Remco Timmermans’
Mideast Streets
Space
United Arab Emirates
Dubai

Space Café WebTalk – ‘33 minutes with Remco Timmermans’

The Media Line Staff
10/25/2021

Tue, Oct 26, 2021 4:00 PM - 4:33 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

This Space Café WebTalk will feature Remco Timmermans, Social Media Specialist for Space, in conversation with Torsten Kriening, publisher of SpaceWatch.Global.

Live from the International Astronautical Congress 2021 in Dubai.

Remco is an experienced space business professional, with 15+ years of experience in business analysis, process improvement, corporate communication, social media management, space outreach, space education, and training. Remco is the owner and founder of SpaceSide OÜ, a media agency specialising in social media marketing for the space industry. Furthermore, he is the CEO of the SpaceUp Foundation and a Faculty member of the International Space University. Remco has an MA in Business Administration and BEng in Mechanical Engineering and is a graduate of the International Space University Space Studies Program. He was voted #EUInfluencer for space in 2020 and is part of the #IAFExplorers, a group of online influencers with the International Astronautical Federation IAF, where he is also a member of the Space Education and Outreach Committee.

The International Astronautical Congress (IAC) is the world’s premier space event. High-level stakeholders from space agencies and institutions around the world come together under one roof to exchange information and ideas, to share developments and advances, to swap insights, strategies, and rising trends. It is a one-of-a-kind assemblage, unmatched in scale and in scope, unequaled in its reach and its attendance, and in 2021, in a first for the country and a first for the entire region, it will be held in the UAE. As official host of the seventy-first International Astronautical Congress — the IAC 2021 — the UAE will become the first-ever Arab country to host this annual, high-profile gathering of the international space industry. Dubai will become the first city in the region to host the event in its seventy-year history.

The audience will have an opportunity to ask questions in dialogue with Remco Timmermans.

SpaceWatch.Global is a Switzerland-based digital magazine and portal for those interested in space and the far-reaching impact of the space sector.

This Space Café WebTalk will be conducted in English.

