Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
bicycle race
Muscat
Oman

Spark Mountain Bike Time Trial

The Media Line Staff
03/08/2020

It’s time for our next race hosted by Muscat Bikes, powered by Oman trail builders Sponsored by OQ, Peaceland and S.A.W.

The race will be a time trial race on Friday, March 13, 2020, 2 to 6:30 pm for both adults and children. The race will be in Falaj Al sham in Sanab, the course called Spark. For more info about the course please visit bit.ly/SparkTTInfo

The first five adults and first 10 kids who register will receive special gifts from Muscat bikes. The first five top male and first three top females in TT will receive special gift from Muscat bikes.

As we seen in last two races the raffle will contain XC mountain bike and accessories. So don’t miss out the chance to win some amazing prizes and join the fun. To register, please click the link below: bit.ly/SparkTTReg

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.