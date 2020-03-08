Spark Mountain Bike Time Trial

It’s time for our next race hosted by Muscat Bikes, powered by Oman trail builders Sponsored by OQ, Peaceland and S.A.W.

The race will be a time trial race on Friday, March 13, 2020, 2 to 6:30 pm for both adults and children. The race will be in Falaj Al sham in Sanab, the course called Spark. For more info about the course please visit bit.ly/SparkTTInfo

The first five adults and first 10 kids who register will receive special gifts from Muscat bikes. The first five top male and first three top females in TT will receive special gift from Muscat bikes.

As we seen in last two races the raffle will contain XC mountain bike and accessories. So don’t miss out the chance to win some amazing prizes and join the fun. To register, please click the link below: bit.ly/SparkTTReg