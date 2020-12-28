This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Special High-Tech Journey+ Insights on the Ecosystem & Professional Roles
Mideast Streets
high-tech
Israel

Special High-Tech Journey+ Insights on the Ecosystem & Professional Roles

The Media Line Staff
12/28/2020

Wed, Dec 30, 2020, 6 to 8 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

The virtual event will take place on December 30 at 1800 pm, where you will be meeting two amazing companies: Appsflyer and PWC

Special High-Tech and Professional Journey for Olim in Tribute to Yom Aliya, December 30

Join us for a special virtual high-tech journey designed to help you become familiar with some amazing companies in the high-tech ecosystem (who are also looking for international talent) as well as hear from those who can provide insights into pursuing your professional path in this domain.

18:30-19:00: Appsflyer

We will be meeting with Assaf Schwartz, Head of Talent and Benjamin Cole, Director of Global Partner Development, which will introduce the company, discuss the culture of the company and the hiring process.

19:00-20:00: PWC Israel Panel

In this unique panel with PWC we will discuss the cultural and expectations gaps Olim and Israeli HR managers/department may feel when entering the interview process. We will be hearing and meeting Ben Lazarus, Partner and Head of Consulting, and Rebecca Schiller, Associate Management Consulting who will discuss with us their experiences as Olim and hiring Olim, tools and preparations for the interview process and highlight insights regarding the cultural and expectation gaps.

About our Stops: AppsFlyer is a SaaS mobile marketing analytics and attribution platform. AppsFlyer was founded over 10 years ago with a mission to help marketers succeed. The product is committed to four pillars: accurate data, unmatched privacy and security, open tech-stack innovation, and an unbiased, customer-obsessed approach. It’s these four pillars that allowed AppsFlyer to grow into the global attribution leader it is today and become every marketer’s best friend. Today, AppsFlyer works with more than 12,000 customers, including leading brands like Walmart, Nike, HBO, Tencent, and NBS Universal, and count Facebook, Google, Apple Search Ads, Salesforce, and Adobe among their ecosystem of over 6,000 technology partners.

PWC Israel is a leading professional services firm in the Israeli market. Established in 1924, the firm currently has about 61 partners and over 1,000 professionals, including accountants, economists, attorneys, MBAs, programmers, data analysts, engineers and more. PWC is highly active within the Israel Tech Ecosystem and among its clients are the largest tech names in the country.

While FREE, space is limited. Please sign up on Eventbrite to save your spot.

We will be sending out links for the two meetings on the day to confirmed registrants

See you there!

Thank you. The Team

*Special Thanks to “Tech It Forward” for working with us to produce these tours.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.