Special High-Tech Journey+ Insights on the Ecosystem & Professional Roles

Wed, Dec 30, 2020, 6 to 8 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

The virtual event will take place on December 30 at 1800 pm, where you will be meeting two amazing companies: Appsflyer and PWC

Special High-Tech and Professional Journey for Olim in Tribute to Yom Aliya, December 30

Join us for a special virtual high-tech journey designed to help you become familiar with some amazing companies in the high-tech ecosystem (who are also looking for international talent) as well as hear from those who can provide insights into pursuing your professional path in this domain.

18:30-19:00: Appsflyer

We will be meeting with Assaf Schwartz, Head of Talent and Benjamin Cole, Director of Global Partner Development, which will introduce the company, discuss the culture of the company and the hiring process.

19:00-20:00: PWC Israel Panel

In this unique panel with PWC we will discuss the cultural and expectations gaps Olim and Israeli HR managers/department may feel when entering the interview process. We will be hearing and meeting Ben Lazarus, Partner and Head of Consulting, and Rebecca Schiller, Associate Management Consulting who will discuss with us their experiences as Olim and hiring Olim, tools and preparations for the interview process and highlight insights regarding the cultural and expectation gaps.

About our Stops: AppsFlyer is a SaaS mobile marketing analytics and attribution platform. AppsFlyer was founded over 10 years ago with a mission to help marketers succeed. The product is committed to four pillars: accurate data, unmatched privacy and security, open tech-stack innovation, and an unbiased, customer-obsessed approach. It’s these four pillars that allowed AppsFlyer to grow into the global attribution leader it is today and become every marketer’s best friend. Today, AppsFlyer works with more than 12,000 customers, including leading brands like Walmart, Nike, HBO, Tencent, and NBS Universal, and count Facebook, Google, Apple Search Ads, Salesforce, and Adobe among their ecosystem of over 6,000 technology partners.

PWC Israel is a leading professional services firm in the Israeli market. Established in 1924, the firm currently has about 61 partners and over 1,000 professionals, including accountants, economists, attorneys, MBAs, programmers, data analysts, engineers and more. PWC is highly active within the Israel Tech Ecosystem and among its clients are the largest tech names in the country.

While FREE, space is limited. Please sign up on Eventbrite to save your spot.

We will be sending out links for the two meetings on the day to confirmed registrants

See you there!

Thank you. The Team

*Special Thanks to “Tech It Forward” for working with us to produce these tours.