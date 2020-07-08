Special Reps Brian Hook and Elliott Abrams on Evolving Tehran-Caracas Relationship

Date and time: Friday, July 10, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Event page to watch live.

Join Hudson Institute for a conversation with Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook and Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams on the evolving relationship between Tehran and Caracas. Hudson Senior Fellow Nadia Schadlow will moderate the event.

As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, the authoritarian leaders in Venezuela and Iran continue to place the interest of their regimes ahead of the well-being and safety of their citizens. While former President Nicolás Maduro sustains his corrupt and illegitimate administration in Caracas, Tehran is bolstering the regime’s power by maintaining control of the distribution of gasoline and other essential goods. Despite the growing needs of their citizens, the rogue regimes continue to exploit their people’s wealth and resources for their own mutual gain.

What is the United States doing to strengthen its maximum pressure posture toward both countries’ leaders? How are the regimes in Iran and Venezuela colluding to perpetuate their corrupt and authoritarian reach, and what danger does this relationship pose to the United States?

Special Representatives Abrams and Hook will address these and other questions.

Speakers: