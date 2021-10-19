Spirituality and the Earth – An Elders for Earth event with Dr. Ali Al Saleh

Wed, 20 Oct 2021 19:00 - 20:30 Irish Standard Time (UTC+1)

Guest speaker: Imam Dr. Ali Al Saleh, founder of the Ahlul Bayt Islamic Centre in Dublin, Ireland

We welcome Imam Dr. Ali Al Saleh, a graduate of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and a religious scholar who studied in the Hawza of Najaf in Iraq and Qum in Iran. He is a member of the Irish Council of Imams, in which he represents the Shia community.

He is the founder of the Ahlul Bayt Islamic Centre (situated near Milltown Bridge in Dublin). This is the main Shia Islamic centre in Ireland, and it aims to serve the social, cultural and spiritual needs of the entire Shia Muslim population of this country. (At present there are about 6,000 Shias working, studying and living in Ireland.)