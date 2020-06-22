Starr Forum: When Culture Meets COVID-19

Date and time: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 11 am to 12 noon Eastern Daylight Summer Time (UTC-4) | 4 to 5 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

How does culture impact a country’s response to the current crisis?

How does this and other political and security factors impact its next steps? This talk will focus on the following regions: Middle East, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Moderator: Chappell Lawson is an associate professor of political science at MIT. He directs the MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives (MISTI) program and the Policy Lab at the Center for International Studies (PL@CIS). His recent work has focused on homeland security policy.

Speakers:

Suzanne Berger is MIT’s inaugural John M Deutch Institute Professor. Her current research focuses on politics and globalization. She recently co-chaired the MIT Production in the Innovation Economy project and is author most recently of Making in America: From Innovation to Market.

Yasheng Huang is the Epoch Foundation Professor of International Management and faculty director of Action Learning at the MIT Sloan School of Management. At MIT Sloan, Huang founded and directs China Lab and India Lab, which have provided low-cost consulting services to over 360 small and medium enterprises in China and India. He also serves as the faculty director of the MIT-China Program.

Peter Krause Ph.D. ‘11, is assistant professor of political science at Boston College and a research affiliate with the MIT Security Studies Program. Krause’s research and teaching focus on Middle East politics, terrorism and political violence, national movements, and international relations.

Co-sponsors: MIT Center for International Studies (CIS), MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives (MISTI), Security Studies Program (SSP)

