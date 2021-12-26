Start Strong in 2022 – A Fundraiser for Afghanaid

Wed, 12 Jan 2022 12:00 - 13:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

A donate-as-you-feel workshop to get you clear on your Vision, Strategy and Actions for the year ahead.

About this event

Do you feel like your life MUST change, but you’ve no idea how to begin?

Do you want 2022 to be the year that you make change happen – and to be fulfilling, successful and fun while you’re at it?

Have you ever struggled to reach your personal goals (let’s not even talk about keeping new year’s resolutions!)?

Then I warmly invite you to my inspiring, participatory and practical workshop, Start Strong in 2022. I will guide you through a series of coaching exercises and powerful questions which will get you clarity on your vision, strategy and actions for 2022.

I am donating 100% of the proceeds of this workshop to Afghanaid – I know that we have all been devastated by the scenes during and after the Taliban takeover, and the impact on all Afghan, but particularly women and girls. The people of Afghanistan are now facing a humanitarian crisis as winter sets in – more than half of the population are currently unable to feed their families.

Please donate generously – I have suggested a donation of £10, but please pay what you feel you can afford – this is a judgement-free zone, and all donations are gratefully received! I will provide an accounting of the total amount raised to all participants after the workshop.

In this 60-minute Zoom workshop, you will:

discover the simple, yet incredibly effective, strategy used by Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps and Oprah Winfrey to achieve their goals

used by Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps and Oprah Winfrey to achieve their goals get clarity on your vision for 2022

map out the key milestones that will guide you to your goals

that will guide you to your goals use the Taking Tiny Action technique to plan some immediate actions to move you towards your inspiring goals, even if you’re feeling time-poor

to plan some immediate actions to move you towards your inspiring goals, even if you’re feeling time-poor learn how dating yourself is the key to reaching your vision!

Through this live video call, with powerful, experiential exercises and templates, Start Strong in 2022 will help you to move forward and make inspiring change a reality in 2022.

It is always more powerful to attend a coaching workshop live, but there will be a replay available for anyone who is unable to make the stated time and day.

Make a change in 2022 – for you, and the people of Afghanistan. As you rise, we all rise with you.

Get your ticket today!